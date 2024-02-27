Shein Considers London IPO Amid US Resistance To Listing

US IPOs by Chinese companies have mostly been small and rare in the years since Didi Global Inc. was forced off the boards in New York, part of a crackdown that essentially closed the market to first-time share sales by Chinese firms. Amer Sports Inc.’s $1.6 billion offering in February was the biggest China-backed IPO to tap the US market since Didi raised $4.4 billion in 2021, and the first to raise more than $200 million in that time.