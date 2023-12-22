RBZ Jewellers IPO Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status
As the subscription period for RBZ Jewellers' Initial Public Offering (IPO) came to a close on December 21, eager investors showed significant interest in the IPO. On the last day the total subscription for the IPO stood at an impressive 16.86 times the offered shares. Institutional investors subscribed 13.43 times, non-institutional investors at 9.27 times, and retail investors displayed substantial enthusiasm with a subscription rate of 24.74 times.
RBZ Jewellers, with an IPO size of Rs 100.00 crores, offered 1 crore fresh shares for subscription. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors was 150 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 15,000. The subscription numbers indicate a strong response from retail investors, showcasing their keen interest in the IPO.
RBZ Jewellers IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for RBZ Jewellers Limited is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 22.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
RBZ Jewellers IPO Listing Date
The shares of RBZ Jewellers Limited are expected to listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 27.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check RBZ Jewellers IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Service Pvt Ltd and on the official BSE website.
RBZ Jewellers Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 16.86 times
Institutional investors: 13.43 times.
Non-institutional investors: 9.27 times.
Retail investors: 24.74 times.
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 7.16 times
Institutional investors: 0.05 times or 5%.
Non-institutional investors: 3.49 times.
Retail investors: 13.14 times.
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 2.28 times
Institutional investors: 0 times.
Non-institutional investors: 0.71 times, or 71%.
Retail investors: 4.54 times.
RBZ Jewellers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 19
IPO Close Date: December 21
Basis of Allotment: December 22
Initiation of Refunds: December 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 26
Listing Date: December 27
RBZ Jewellers IPO Issue Details:
Total issue size: Rs 100.00 Crore
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 10,000,000 shares
Price band: Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share
Lot size: 150 shares