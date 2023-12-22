RBZ Jewellers IPO Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

As the subscription period for RBZ Jewellers' Initial Public Offering (IPO) came to a close on December 21, eager investors showed significant interest in the IPO. On the last day the total subscription for the IPO stood at an impressive 16.86 times the offered shares. Institutional investors subscribed 13.43 times, non-institutional investors at 9.27 times, and retail investors displayed substantial enthusiasm with a subscription rate of 24.74 times.

RBZ Jewellers, with an IPO size of Rs 100.00 crores, offered 1 crore fresh shares for subscription. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors was 150 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 15,000. The subscription numbers indicate a strong response from retail investors, showcasing their keen interest in the IPO.