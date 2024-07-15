"Prizor Viztech Ltd. aims to raise Rs 25.15 crore through a fresh issue of 28.91 lakh shares. The IPO has been subscribed 60.22 times as of 07:00 p.m., Monday, as per Chittorgarh. The company specialises in providing comprehensive security and surveillance solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including retail, government, education, and infrastructure.The IPO has been subscribed 60.22 times as of 07:00 p.m. on Monday.Anchor investors: 1 timeNon-institutional investors: 56.12 timesRetail investors: 95.00 timesQualified Institutions: 1.98 times.The subscription numbers will be updated at regular intervals..The company aims to raise Rs 25.15 crore through a fresh issue of 28.91 lakh shares. The subscription for Prizor Viztech IPO opened on July 12, and closes on July 16. Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by Thursday, July 18, with trading set to commence tentatively on Monday, July 22, on the NSE SME platform.The IPO price band is fixed at Rs 82-87 per share. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,39,200. The minimum lot size for High Net-Worth Individuals is 2 lots (3,200 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 2,78,400.Prizor Viztech IPO has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail investors. Up to 1,60,000 equity shares have been allotted to the market maker portion.According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus, Shreni Shares Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the Prizor Viztech IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar. Rikhav Securities will act as the market maker for the IPO, facilitating liquidity upon listing..In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Prizor Viztech reported robust financial results with a staggering 155.95% increase in revenue and a notable 2546.91% rise in Profit After Tax compared to the previous fiscal year."