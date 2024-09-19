Pelatro IPO, Day 4: Check GMP And Final Day Subscription Status

The initial public offering of Pelatro Ltd. which opened for subscription on Monday will close for bidding on Thursday. The offering, an entirely fresh issue of 27.99 lakh shares, aims to raise Rs 55.98 crore from the market.

The SME IPO was subscribed 0.43 times on Day 1, 1.59 times on Day 2 and 2.81 times on Day 3.

The subscription process for initial public offers ending on Sept. 18 had been extended for a day due to a bank holiday in the state of Maharashtra.