RBZ Jewellers IPO Allotment Today: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online

RBZ Jewellers IPO closed on December 21 with 16.86 times the subscription against the offered shares. Institutional investors subscribed 13.43 times, while non-institutional investors picked 9.27 times the quota allotted, and retail investors subscribed 24.74 times.

Allotment of shares of RBZ Jewellers will be finalised on Friday, December 22.

RBZ Jewellers plans to raise Rs 100 crore by selling 1 crore new shares. They price range is Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. The minimum lot size for investment was 150 shares, requiring retail investors to chip in minimum Rs 15,000.