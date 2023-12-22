RBZ Jewellers IPO Allotment Today: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online
RBZ Jewellers IPO closed on December 21 with 16.86 times the subscription against the offered shares. Institutional investors subscribed 13.43 times, while non-institutional investors picked 9.27 times the quota allotted, and retail investors subscribed 24.74 times.
Allotment of shares of RBZ Jewellers will be finalised on Friday, December 22.
RBZ Jewellers plans to raise Rs 100 crore by selling 1 crore new shares. They price range is Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. The minimum lot size for investment was 150 shares, requiring retail investors to chip in minimum Rs 15,000.
Investors can check RBZ Jewellers IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Service Pvt Ltd, and on the official BSE website.
How to Check RBZ Jewellers IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Service Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "RBZ Jewellers Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to Check RBZ Jewellers IPO Allotment Status on the BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "RBZ Jewellers Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
RBZ Jewellers IPO Listing Date
The shares of RBZ Jewellers Limited will be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 27.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
RBZ Jewellers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule):
IPO Open Date: December 19
IPO Close Date: December 21
Basis of Allotment: December 22
Initiation of Refunds: December 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 26
Listing Date: December 27
RBZ Jewellers IPO Issue Details:
Total issue size: Rs 100 cr
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 10,000,000 shares
Price band: Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share
Lot size: 150 shares