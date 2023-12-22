Happy Forgings Limited IPO Allotment Today: Step By Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online
The IPO concluded with overwhelming investor interest, reaching 82.04 times subscription, paving the way for a highly anticipated listing on December 27
The Happy Forgings IPO subscription concluded on December 21 to an exceptional response. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,008.59 crore, garnered a total subscription of 82.04 times, with institutional investors at 220.48 times, non-institutional at 62.17 times, and retail at 15.09 times. The issue has a price band of Rs 808 to Rs 850 per share.
The allotment of shares for Happy Forgings Limited will be finalised on Friday, December 22.
Investors can check allotment status on the official registrar website, Link Intime India Private Ltd, and on the official BSE website.
How To Check Happy Forgings IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Happy Forgings Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Happy Forgings IPO Allotment Status on the BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Happy Forgings Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Happy Forgings IPO Listing Date
The shares of Happy Forgings Limited are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 27.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Happy Forgings IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 19
IPO Close Date: December 21
Basis of Allotment: December 22
Initiation of Refunds: December 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 26
Listing Date: December 27
Happy Forgings IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 1,008.59 Crores
Face Value: Rs 2 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 400.00 Crores
Shares for Fresh Issue: 4,705,882
Offer for Sale Size: Rs 608.59 crore
Shares for Offer for Sale: 7,159,920
Price Band: Rs 808 to Rs 850 per share
Lot Size: 17 Shares