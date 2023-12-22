NDTV ProfitIPOsHappy Forgings Limited IPO Allotment Today: Step By Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online
ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Forgings Limited IPO Allotment Today: Step By Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online

The IPO concluded with overwhelming investor interest, reaching 82.04 times subscription, paving the way for a highly anticipated listing on December 27

22 Dec 2023, 11:10 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

The Happy Forgings IPO subscription concluded on December 21 to an exceptional response. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,008.59 crore, garnered a total subscription of 82.04 times, with institutional investors at 220.48 times, non-institutional at 62.17 times, and retail at 15.09 times. The issue has a price band of Rs 808 to Rs 850 per share.

The allotment of shares for Happy Forgings Limited will be finalised on Friday, December 22.

Investors can check allotment status on the official registrar website, Link Intime India Private Ltd, and on the official BSE website.

How To Check Happy Forgings IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd

  • Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

  • Select "Happy Forgings Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)

  • Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.

  • Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

How To Check Happy Forgings IPO Allotment Status on the BSE Website

  • Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Happy Forgings Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

ALSO READ

Happy Forgings IPO - Outlook, Valuation, Key Strengths, Risks, Peer Analysis And More: KRChoksey

Opinion
Happy Forgings IPO - Outlook, Valuation, Key Strengths, Risks, Peer Analysis And More: KRChoksey
Read More

Happy Forgings IPO Listing Date

The shares of Happy Forgings Limited are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 27.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

ALSO READ

Happy Forgings IPO Subscribed 82.04 Times On Day 3

Opinion
Happy Forgings IPO Subscribed 82.04 Times On Day 3
Read More

Happy Forgings IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: December 19

  • IPO Close Date: December 21

  • Basis of Allotment: December 22

  • Initiation of Refunds: December 26

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: December 26

  • Listing Date: December 27

Happy Forgings IPO Issue Details

  • Total Issue Size: Rs 1,008.59 Crores

  • Face Value: Rs 2 per share

  • Fresh Issue Size: Rs 400.00 Crores

  • Shares for Fresh Issue: 4,705,882

  • Offer for Sale Size: Rs 608.59 crore

  • Shares for Offer for Sale: 7,159,920

  • Price Band: Rs 808 to Rs 850 per share

  • Lot Size: 17 Shares

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT