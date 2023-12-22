Happy Forgings Limited IPO Allotment Today: Step By Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online

The Happy Forgings IPO subscription concluded on December 21 to an exceptional response. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,008.59 crore, garnered a total subscription of 82.04 times, with institutional investors at 220.48 times, non-institutional at 62.17 times, and retail at 15.09 times. The issue has a price band of Rs 808 to Rs 850 per share.

The allotment of shares for Happy Forgings Limited will be finalised on Friday, December 22.