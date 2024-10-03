NeoPolitan Pizza IPO Subscribed Nearly 9 Times So Far On Day Three; Check GMP Here

The initial public offering of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. has been subscribed 8.61 times so far on Thursday, its third day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 2.78 times on Tuesday and 0.83 times on Monday.

The Rs 12-crore fixed price offer consists of a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares of a face value of Rs 10 each. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 20 apiece. Retail investors can bid for a minimum single lot size of 6,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,20,000.

On the other hand, High Networth Individuals can apply for 2 lots or 12,000 shares, which amounts to an investment of Rs 2,40,000.

The book-running lead manager for the issue is Turnaround Corporate Advisors Pvt. Bigshare Services Pvt. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue. NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO market maker is MNM Stock Broking.