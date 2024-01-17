Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited will likely be finalised on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
The initial public offering of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited concluded on Dec. 17 with an overall subscription of 16.25 times. On the last day of subscription, Institutional investors subscribed 40.41 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 14.85 times and retail investors subscribed 3.219 times. The IPO, which opened on December 15, is a pure offer for sale, where promoters and other shareholders will offload up to 2.80 crore shares worth Rs 1,171.6 crore.
The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 397–418 per share.
All attention will now shift towards the allotment process, so here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited. Also find below the recap of the day-by-day subscription.
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.54 times
Institutional investors: NIL
Non-institutional investors: 0.45 times
Retail investors: 0.89 times
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 1.20 times
Institutional investors: 0.01 times
Non-institutional investors: 1.61 times
Retail investors: 1.70 times
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 16.25 times
Institutional investors: 40.14 times
Non-institutional investors: 14.85 times
Retail investors: 3.19 times
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Medi Assist Healthcare IPO will be finalised on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Investors can check the allotment status of Medi Assist Healthcare IPO on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Pvt Ltd or on the official website of BSE.
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Listing Date
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO will be listed on BSE & NSE on Monday, January 22, 2024.
The initiation of refunds for investors who miss out on the allocation will be processed on Friday, January 19.
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, January 15
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 17
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 18
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, January 19
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, January 19
Stock Listing Date: Monday, January 22
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Issue Details
Issue opened on: Jan. 15.
Issue closed on: Jan. 17.
Total issue size: Rs 1,171.6 crore.
Face value: Rs 5 apiece.
Fixed price band: Rs 397-418 per share.
Minimum lot size: 35 shares.
Listing: NSE and BSE.