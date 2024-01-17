Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

NDTV ProfitIPOsMedi Assist Healthcare IPO: Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited will likely be finalised on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

17 Jan 2024, 08:58 PM IST
The initial public offering of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited concluded on Dec. 17 with an overall subscription of 16.25 times. On the last day of subscription, Institutional investors subscribed 40.41 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 14.85 times and retail investors subscribed 3.219 times. The IPO, which opened on December 15, is a pure offer for sale, where promoters and other shareholders will offload up to 2.80 crore shares worth Rs 1,171.6 crore.

The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 397–418 per share.

All attention will now shift towards the allotment process, so here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited. Also find below the recap of the day-by-day subscription.

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 0.54 times

  • Institutional investors: NIL

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.45 times

  • Retail investors: 0.89 times

Subscription Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 1.20 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.01 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 1.61 times

  • Retail investors: 1.70 times

Subscription Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 16.25 times

  • Institutional investors: 40.14 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 14.85 times

  • Retail investors: 3.19 times

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Allotment Date

The allotment for the Medi Assist Healthcare IPO will be finalised on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Investors can check the allotment status of Medi Assist Healthcare IPO on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Pvt Ltd or on the official website of BSE.

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Listing Date

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO will be listed on BSE & NSE on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The initiation of refunds for investors who miss out on the allocation will be processed on Friday, January 19.

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Monday, January 15

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 17

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 18

  • Initiation of Refunds: Friday, January 19

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, January 19

  • Stock Listing Date: Monday, January 22

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Issue Details

  • Issue opened on: Jan. 15.

  • Issue closed on: Jan. 17.

  • Total issue size: Rs 1,171.6 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 5 apiece.

  • Fixed price band: Rs 397-418 per share.

  • Minimum lot size: 35 shares.

  • Listing: NSE and BSE.

