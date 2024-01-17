Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

The initial public offering of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited concluded on Dec. 17 with an overall subscription of 16.25 times. On the last day of subscription, Institutional investors subscribed 40.41 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 14.85 times and retail investors subscribed 3.219 times. The IPO, which opened on December 15, is a pure offer for sale, where promoters and other shareholders will offload up to 2.80 crore shares worth Rs 1,171.6 crore.

The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 397–418 per share.

All attention will now shift towards the allotment process, so here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited. Also find below the recap of the day-by-day subscription.

