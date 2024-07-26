Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO Subscribed More Than 390 Times On Final Day Of Bidding

The IPO is priced in the range of Rs. 53 to Rs. 56 per share, with a minimum lot size of 2000 shares, requiring an investment of at least Rs. 112,000 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) can apply for a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares), amounting to Rs. 224,000.

The IPO subscription commenced on July 24, 2024, and will conclude on July 26, 2024. The allotment is expected to be finalised by July 29, 2024, with the IPO scheduled to list on NSE SME on July 31, 2024.