"Kataria Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of Low Relaxation Pre-stressed Concrete Strands and various other infrastructure products, is gearing up to launch its Initial Public Offering to raise Rs 54.58 crore through a fresh issue of 56.85 lakh shares. .The IPO subscription window opens on July 16, 2024, and remains open until July 19, 2024. IPO allotment is expected by July 22, 2024, with a tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for July 24, 2024.Investors can participate in the Kataria Industries IPO by bidding for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 115,200 for retail investors and Rs 230,400 for High Net Worth Individuals (HNI).Kataria Industries IPO is reserving not more than 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail investors. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the appointed book-running lead manager for the Kataria Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar for the issue..Founded in 2004, Kataria Industries Limited specializes in manufacturing a wide range of products essential for infrastructure development. Their offerings include LRPC Strands, Steel Wires, Post-tensioning Anchorage System, HDPE Single-Wall Corrugated Sheathing Ducts, Couplers, and Aluminum Conductors. These products find applications in critical sectors such as roads, bridges, metros, railways, high-rise buildings, and power transmission lines..The funds raised through the Kataria Industries IPO will be allocated towards strategic objectives aimed at enhancing the company's operations and financial health. A significant portion will be dedicated to capital expenditure, focusing on investments in plant and machinery to bolster manufacturing capabilities and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the IPO proceeds will be utilised for debt repayment, aimed at reducing existing debts to strengthen the company's balance sheet and alleviate interest burdens.Furthermore, funds will also support general corporate purposes, including covering routine corporate expenses and meeting the costs associated with the IPO issuance process. .In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Kataria Industries reported a 2.26% increase in revenue and a notable 28.83% rise in profit after tax (PAT) compared to the previous year, reflecting steady growth and operational efficiency."