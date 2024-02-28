Juniper Hotels Shares Debut At 1.39% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Juniper Hotels Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday at Rs 365 apiece, a premium of 1.39% over its IPO price of Rs 360 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 361.20, a 0.33% premium.

The Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day. The maiden offer consisted of an entirely fresh issue of 5 crore shares. The bids were led by institutional investors (2.96 times), followed by retail investors (1.28 times), and non-institutional investors (0.85 times).

The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its recent acquisitions, as well as general corporate purposes.