Juniper Hotels Shares Debut At 1.39% Premium Over IPO Price
The Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day.
Shares of Juniper Hotels Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday at Rs 365 apiece, a premium of 1.39% over its IPO price of Rs 360 apiece.
On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 361.20, a 0.33% premium.
The Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day. The maiden offer consisted of an entirely fresh issue of 5 crore shares. The bids were led by institutional investors (2.96 times), followed by retail investors (1.28 times), and non-institutional investors (0.85 times).
The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its recent acquisitions, as well as general corporate purposes.
Business
Established in September 1985, Juniper specialises in luxury hotel development and ownership. As of Sept. 30, 2023, the company operates seven hotels and serviced apartments, boasting a collective total of 1,836 rooms.
Co-owned by Saraf Hotels Ltd. and Two Seas Holdings Ltd., an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corp., Juniper benefits from a strategic partnership uniting a hotel developer with an international hospitality giant.
Juniper operates properties in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi in the luxury, upper upscale and upscale segments.