Jay Bee Laminations IPO Booked More Than 100 Times On Final Bidding Day

The IPO's price band was set between Rs 138 and Rs 146 per share. Retail investors could apply for a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,46,000. High Net-Worth Individuals had to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, totaling 2,000 shares, which amounts to Rs 2,92,000.

Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. serves as the registrar. Shreni Shares is appointed as the market maker for the issue.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, out of the 60,93,000 shares offered, 18.71% were reserved for qualified institutions, 14.31% for non-institutional investors, 33.91% for retail investors and 28.06% for anchor investors.

The subscription period for the IPO will end on August 29, 2024, with the allotment set to be finalised on August 30, 2024. The shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 3, 2024.