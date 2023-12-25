IPOs And Listings To Watch In The Final Week Of 2023
Here's the full list of companies launching IPOs and making market debut in the final week of the year.
The final week of 2023 will witness the launch of seven initial public offerings and over a dozen listings.
Here's the full list of IPOs this week:
Kaushalya Logistics
Offer opens: Dec. 29
Offer closes: Jan. 3
Fresh issue size: Rs 26.53 crore
OFS: 11.25 crore
Price Band: Rs 71-75 per share.
Lot size: 1600 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Total offer size: Rs 37.88 crore
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Kaushalya Logistics Ltd. provides clearing and forwarding services to a leading cement company in India. It also distributes electronics and home appliances through an online e-commerce platform.
Shri Balaji Valve Components
Offer opens: Dec. 27
Offer closes: Dec. 29
Fresh issue size: Rs 21.6 crore
Price Band: Rs 95-100 per share.
Lot size: 1200 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Total offer size: Rs 21.6 crore
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd. produces valve components for ball valves, butterfly valves and other valves, including forged products. The company produces various valve components such as balls, spindles, valve bodies, ports, trunnions, flanges, housings, rings, shafts, hoods, discs and sleeves.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra
Offer opens: Dec. 28
Offer closes: Jan. 2
Fresh issue size: Rs 15.93 crore
Price Band: Rs 51-54 per share.
Lot size: 2000 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Total offer size: Rs 15.93 crore
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Kay Cee Energy and Infra Ltd. provides services for the construction and commissioning of electricity transmission and distribution systems. The company also takes engineering, procurement and construction projects for government entities such as Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.
Manoj Ceramic
Offer opens: Dec. 27
Offer closes: Dec. 29
Fresh issue size: Rs 14.47 crore
Price Band: Rs 62 per share.
Lot size: 2000 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Total offer size: Rs 14.47 crore
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Manoj Ceramic Ltd. trades in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under the brand name MCPL.
HRH Next Services
Offer opens: Dec. 27
Offer closes: Dec. 29
Fresh issue size: Rs 9.57 crore
Price Band: Rs 36 per share.
Lot size: 3000 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Total offer size: Rs 9.57 crore
Listing: NSE, BSE.
HRH Next Services Ltd. is a business process outsourcing service provider offering services such as chat support, backend support, voice support and email support.
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure
Offer opens: Dec. 27
Offer closes: Dec. 29
Fresh issue size: Rs 27.49 crore
Price Band: Rs 52-55 per share.
Lot size: 2000 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Total offer size: Rs 27.49 crore
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Ltd. manufactures electrical equipment such as switchboards, transformers and vacuum contactors for institutions, industries and utilities.
AIK Pipes And Polymers
Offer opens: Dec. 26
Offer closes: Dec. 28
Fresh issue size: Rs 15.02 crore
Price Band: Rs 89 per share.
Lot size: 1600 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Total offer size: Rs 15.02 crore
Listing: NSE, BSE.
AIK Pipes and Polymers Ltd. manufactures pipes, HDPE fittings, MDPE pipes and PPR pipes for the water distribution, gas transmission, sewerage systems, and telecommunication sectors.4
Listings This Week
Dec. 26
Sahara Maritime Ltd: Rs 6.9 crore IPO was subscribed for 21.6 times.
Motisons Jewellers Ltd.: Rs 151.1 crore IPO was subscribed for 159.6 times.
Muthoot Microfin Ltd.: Rs 960 crore IPO was subscribed for 11.5 times.
Suraj Estate Developers Limited-- Rs 400 was subscribed for 15.7x.
Dec. 27
RBZ Jewellers Ltd.: Rs 100-crore IPO was subscribed for 13.5 times.
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd.: Rs 550 crore offer was subscribed for 29.5 times
Happy Forgings Ltd: Rs 1,008 crore IPO was subscribed for 52.1 times.
Azad Engineering Ltd.: Rs 740-crore IPO was subscribed for 8.4 times.
Electro Force (India) Ltd,: Rs 81-crore IPO was subscribed for 3.5 times.
Shanti Spintex Ltd.: IPO for Rs 31 crore was subscribed for 13.4 times.
Dec. 29
Innova Captab: Rs 570-crore IPO was subscribed for 1 time.
Trident Techlabs Ltd.: Rs 16-crore IPO was subscribed for 16 times.
Indifra Ltd.: Rs 14-crore IPO was subscribed for 0.38 times.
Supreme Power Equipment: Rs 46-crore IPO was subscribed for 3.8 times.