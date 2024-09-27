HVAX Technologies IPO Opens Today — Check GMP, Price Band And More

The initial public offering of HVAX Technologies Ltd. is opened for subscription on September 27. The Rs 33.53-crore book-building offer consists of a fresh issue of 7.32 lakh shares. Investors can send in their bids till October 1.

Price band of the offering has been set in the range of Rs 435 to Rs 458 per share. Retail investors need to bid for at least 300 shares in one lot, taking the minimum investment to Rs 1,37,400 for each application.

Following the conclusion of the subscription, the company will finalise the IPO's share allotment status on October 3.

The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 4, along with initiation of refunds for non-allottees.

Shares of HVAX Technologies Ltd. are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform Emerge, tentatively on October 7.

Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar, while Aftertrade Broking is the market maker for this NSE SME IPO.

The company has appointed Fedex Securities Pvt. as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.