How To Check QVC Exports IPO Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, QVC Exports IPO was subscribed 535 times, with retail investors subscribing 418.64 times and NIIs subscribed 596.57 times, as per chittorgarh.com

The allotment for QVC Exports IPO will be finalised on Monday, August 26. Investors who bid for the SME issue can check QVC Exports IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website by following the step-by-step guide provided below.