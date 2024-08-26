How To Check QVC Exports IPO Allotment Status
QVC Exports IPO was subscribed 535 times on Friday. Find below the step-by-step guide to check your share allotment status.
On the last day of subscription, QVC Exports IPO was subscribed 535 times, with retail investors subscribing 418.64 times and NIIs subscribed 596.57 times, as per chittorgarh.com
The allotment for QVC Exports IPO will be finalised on Monday, August 26. Investors who bid for the SME issue can check QVC Exports IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
How to check QVC Exports IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services (IPO registrar)
Visit the website of Cameo Corporate Services here:
Select "QVC Exports Limited" from the company drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID and input the required details
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click on the 'Submit' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
QVC Exports IPO Listing Date
The shares of QVC Exports Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, August 28.
QVC Exports IPO, a fixed price issue of Rs 24.07 crore is a combination of fresh issue of 20.5 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 17.63 crore and an offer for sale of 7.49 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 6.44 crore. The SME IPO price was set at Rs 86 per share. Khandwala Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the QVC Exports IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for QVC Exports IPO is Aftertrade Broking.
QVC Exports IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, August 21
IPO Close Date: Friday, August 23
Basis of Allotment: Monday, August 26
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, August 27
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, August 27
Listing Date: Wednesday, August 28
About QVC Exports Limited
QVC Exports Limited, established in August 2005, trades in ferroalloys like high-carbon silico manganese, low-carbon silico manganese, and ferro manganese. By March 31, 2024, 82.95% of its revenue came from exports to countries such as Taiwan, Japan, Bangladesh, and the UK. The company meets ISO standards for quality, environmental, and safety management and, as of August 6, 2024, has 15 employees.