NDTV ProfitIPOsHow To Check QVC Exports IPO Allotment Status
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check QVC Exports IPO Allotment Status

QVC Exports IPO was subscribed 535 times on Friday. Find below the step-by-step guide to check your share allotment status.

26 Aug 2024, 09:29 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;qvcgroup.com</p></div>
Source: qvcgroup.com

On the last day of subscription, QVC Exports IPO was subscribed 535 times, with retail investors subscribing 418.64 times and NIIs subscribed 596.57 times, as per chittorgarh.com

The allotment for QVC Exports IPO will be finalised on Monday, August 26. Investors who bid for the SME issue can check QVC Exports IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

How to check QVC Exports IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services (IPO registrar)

  • Visit the website of Cameo Corporate Services here:

    https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

  • Select "QVC Exports Limited" from the company drop-down menu.

  • Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID and input the required details

  • Complete the 'captcha'.

  • Click on the 'Submit' button.

  • Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

QVC Exports IPO Listing Date

The shares of QVC Exports Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, August 28.

QVC Exports IPO, a fixed price issue of Rs 24.07 crore is a combination of fresh issue of 20.5 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 17.63 crore and an offer for sale of 7.49 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 6.44 crore. The SME IPO price was set at Rs 86 per share. Khandwala Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the QVC Exports IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for QVC Exports IPO is Aftertrade Broking.

QVC Exports IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, August 21

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, August 23

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, August 26

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, August 27

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, August 27

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, August 28

About QVC Exports Limited

QVC Exports Limited, established in August 2005, trades in ferroalloys like high-carbon silico manganese, low-carbon silico manganese, and ferro manganese. By March 31, 2024, 82.95% of its revenue came from exports to countries such as Taiwan, Japan, Bangladesh, and the UK. The company meets ISO standards for quality, environmental, and safety management and, as of August 6, 2024, has 15 employees.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT