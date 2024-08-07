How To Check Picture Post Studios IPO Allotment Status
Picture Post Studios IPO received a strong response from the investors and was subscribed 266.60 times. Follow the steps provided here to check your share allocation status.
The initial public offering of Picture Post Studios Limited received a good response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 266.60 times at the end of day 3, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
Qualified Institutions: 101.19 times.
Retail Investors: 308.09 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 389.67 times.
- as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for Picture Post Studios IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, August 7. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Picture Post Studios IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Post Studios Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Picture Post Studios IPO Listing Date
The shares of Picture Post Studios Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, August 9.
Picture Post Studios IPO Details
The subscription period for Picture Post Studios IPO concluded on August 6. The SME IPO is a book-built issue, raising Rs 18.72 crore through the fresh issue of 78 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 22 and Rs 24 per share. Investors needed to apply for a minimum of 6000 shares, which required a minimum investment of Rs 144,000 for retail investors.
About Picture Post Studios Limited
Picture Post Studios Limited, established in 2019, is a company in Mumbai that focuses on movie editing, CGI, VFX, video conversion, grading, and mastering for various digital platforms and channels. They offer services like offline editing, CGI, mastering, quality checks, visual effects, and color grading. With a talented team of artists and a dedicated production team, they create impressive visual effects for web series, commercials, music videos, and films.