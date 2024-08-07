How To Check Picture Post Studios IPO Allotment Status

The initial public offering of Picture Post Studios Limited received a good response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 266.60 times at the end of day 3, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

Qualified Institutions: 101.19 times.

Retail Investors: 308.09 times.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 389.67 times.

- as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The allotment for Picture Post Studios IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, August 7. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.