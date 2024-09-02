Gala Precision IPO Subscribed Almost Six Times On Day One

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 5.98 times as of 02:12 p.m. after it opened for subscription on Monday. It looks to mop up funds worth Rs 167.93 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 25.5 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 135 crore, and an offer for sale of 6.16 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 32.59 crore.

The company raised Rs 50.3 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its public offering by allotting 9.5 lakh shares at Rs 529 apiece to eight investors.

A price band of Rs 503–529 per share has been set for the three-day issue, which is set to close on Sept. 4. The market value at the upper end of the price band is Rs 670 crore.

The minimum lot size is 28 shares. Retail investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,812.

Investors can expect the allotment of shares to be finalised on Sept. 5, with the listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange scheduled for Sept. 9.