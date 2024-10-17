Freshara Agro Exports IPO Opens For Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band And Other Key Details

The three-day subscription period for Freshara Agro Exports IPO will close on Oct. 21.

The price band of the Freshara Agro Exports IPO has been fixed between Rs 110 and Rs 116 per share. Retail investors will need to apply for at least a single lot size of 1,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 1,39,200. High networth individuals can apply for a minimum of two lots.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Oct. 22. Shares of Freshara Agro Exports will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 23 and refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated the same day.

Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. is the registrar for Freshara Agro Exports's public issue, and GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager, while Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker.

Shares of Freshara Agro Exports are likely to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Oct. 24.