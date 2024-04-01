Blue Pebble IPO Allotment Status: How To Check?

Blue Pebble IPO that saw an overall subscription of 56.32 times on the last of bidding is likely to announce the allotment of shares today. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows: Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 21.77 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 97.31 times, and retail investors subscribed 58.40 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The SME IPO is a fresh issue of 10.8 lakh shares, with a total value of Rs 18.14 crore. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 159 to Rs 168 per share. To apply, investors needed to buy a minimum lot size of 800 shares.