Blue Pebble IPO Allotment Status: How To Check?
The allotment status of Blue Pebble IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, April 1.
Blue Pebble IPO that saw an overall subscription of 56.32 times on the last of bidding is likely to announce the allotment of shares today. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows: Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 21.77 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 97.31 times, and retail investors subscribed 58.40 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The SME IPO is a fresh issue of 10.8 lakh shares, with a total value of Rs 18.14 crore. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 159 to Rs 168 per share. To apply, investors needed to buy a minimum lot size of 800 shares.
Investors can check the Blue Pebble IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the said issue.
How to check Blue Pebble IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Blue Pebble Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
The company will initiate the refunds for bidders who failed to secure the shares on Tuesday, April 2. Investors who were successfully allotted the Aspire & Innovative Limited shares should expect the shares to be credited to their demat account on Tuesday, April 2.
Blue Pebble IPO Listing Date
Blue Pebble IPO will list on NSE SME with an expected listing date fixed as Wednesday, April 3.