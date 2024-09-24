Avi Ansh Textile IPO GMP Today; Check Day 3 Subscription Status

The initial public offering of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd. opened for subscription on September 20 and will close on September 24. The offering is entirely a fresh issue of 41.94 lakh shares to raise Rs 26 crore from the market. Investors can submit their bids for the IPO till September 24. The SME IPO was subscribed 1.16 times on Friday (Day 1) and 4.08 times on Monday.

The offering is a fixed price issue, offering shares at Rs 62 apiece. Retail investors can participate in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,24,000 for one lot.