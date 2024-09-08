Arkade Developers Rs 410-Crore IPO To Open On Sept. 16

Real estate developer Arkade Developers Ltd. is set to float its Rs 410-crore initial public offering on Sept. 16.

The initial share sale will conclude on Sept. 19, and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on Sept. 13, according to the red herring prospectus.

The maiden public issue is entirely through a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 410 crore with no offer-for-sale component.

The company has already raised Rs 20 crore through a pre-IPO placement round.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for the development of the company's ongoing as well as upcoming projects and funding the acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.