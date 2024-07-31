Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

The initial public offering of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. entered its second day on Wednesday.

The pharma major looks to raise up to Rs 1,856.7 crore via a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 crore shares by promoters and an existing investor. The issue was fully subscribed on day one.

The company has set a price band of Rs 646–679 per share for its IPO. Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain are the promoters selling 15.1 lakh shares each, while Ruby QC Investment Holdings Pte will offload 1.43 crore shares under the OFS component.

The minimum lot size for bidding will be 22 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. ICICI Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. and Ambit Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

The company raised Rs 828 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allotted 1.22 crore shares at Rs 679 apiece to 50 anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, fund the working-capital requirements of the company, pursue inorganic-growth initiatives through acquisition, and general corporate purposes.