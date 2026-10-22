Caught On Camera: Man Crashes Brand-New Car Into Motorcycle Minutes After Showroom Delivery In Karnataka

Two people were seriously injured after a newly purchased car crashed into their motorcycle moments after leaving a showroom in Karnataka's Sagar town. The incident was captured on CCTV on Tuesday, October 20, at around 11:16 am

The buyer was driving the car out of a Maruti showroom after taking delivery when the vehicle went out of control. It broke through a roadside guardrail and struck a passing motorcycle, seriously injuring the rider and pillion passenger.

The CCTV footage shows the car losing control and hitting the motorcycle. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

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The identities and ages of the injured, as well as details of the hospital where they were taken, have not been released. Sagar police have registered a case and are investigating the crash.

Other Incidents

Two men were killed after their motorcycle hit a barricade on a flyover in Samba district on Wednesday evening, as per a report in PTI. The accident occurred near Tarore village along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway at around 8 pm when the motorcycle was travelling from Bari Brahmana towards Samba, officials said. Police identified the deceased as Sahil Kumar and Anshu Kumar, both residents of Swankha Morh in Vijaypur. Officials said bodies were shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur, for postmortem and completion of other legal formalities.

Three persons, including a couple were killed and a five-year-old child injured after a truck rammed their motorcycle in Pratapgarh on Wednesday. The police have detained the accused truck driver and seized the vehicle, they said. The accident occurred near Chhevanga crossing under the Baghray police station area, approximately 50 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said Nokhelal Bharti, 38, a resident of a village under Kunda police station, was travelling to Banka Jalalpur with his son Shivam and his brother-in-law Haider Bharti, 45, and sister Reeta Devi, 40, residents of Prayagraj district's Mauaima area. The truck allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind near Chhevanga crossing, leaving all four riders seriously injured. The injured were rushed to a community health centre, where doctors declared Haider, his wife Reeta and Nokhelal dead, while Shivam was referred to Pratapgarh Medical College due to his critical condition, police said adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

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