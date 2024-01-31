GST Collections In January At Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore, The Second Highest Ever
The highest-ever collection was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
Gross GST collections rose 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January.
In exact figures, the collection came up to Rs 1,72,129 crore, as compared with Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023, according to provisional figures released by the government on Wednesday till 5 p.m.
The Finance Ministry, in its release, also said that the final collection for the month would be higher.
The strength of collections comes likely on the back of year-end festivities and the quarter-end push that is usually noticed. This was the second highest collection ever, only behind the highest-ever collection recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6% YoY growth, reaching Rs 16.69 lakh crore, as against Rs 14.96 lakh crore collected over the same period last year.
This puts the average monthly gross GST collection at Rs 1.66 lakh crore.
The collections have been received on a positive note, signalling the need for the next stage of GST reforms.
MS Mani, partner at Deloitte India, said the current momentum in the last two months of the fiscal will ensure that the tax collection targets for the year are comfortably surpassed.
“These (current month) collections relate to supply transactions of goods and services during December 2023, where there was considerable emphasis on completing audits and investigations relating to earlier years. The GST collections are in line with the other macroeconomic parameters, which indicate a significant uplift in economic activities, with even the IMF upgrading the growth forecast to 6.7% for FY24,” he said.