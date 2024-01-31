GST Collections In January At Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore, The Second Highest Ever

Gross GST collections rose 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January.

In exact figures, the collection came up to Rs 1,72,129 crore, as compared with Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023, according to provisional figures released by the government on Wednesday till 5 p.m.

The Finance Ministry, in its release, also said that the final collection for the month would be higher.

The strength of collections comes likely on the back of year-end festivities and the quarter-end push that is usually noticed. This was the second highest collection ever, only behind the highest-ever collection recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6% YoY growth, reaching Rs 16.69 lakh crore, as against Rs 14.96 lakh crore collected over the same period last year.

This puts the average monthly gross GST collection at Rs 1.66 lakh crore.