Yen Is Losing Haven Role As Japan Overseas Investment Shifts

In past years the yen tended to strengthen following news of wars or catastrophes, as was the case following the quake and tsunami in 2011, because of speculation that Japanese investors would sell overseas assets and repatriate funds. The currency jumped almost 9% against the dollar over seven days following that deadly event yet has slid about 3% since a 7.6-magnitude temblor shook areas centered around Japan’s Noto Peninsula on Jan. 1.