Janet Yellen’s Road Trips Have A Theme: Think Global, Eat Local

That’s not to say the former Federal Reserve chair and White House chief economist makes those decisions lightly. During a visit to North Carolina last November, Yellen opted to do some of her own research after a scheduled lunch with the state’s governor, Roy Cooper, was cancelled. Finding that the venue chosen by Cooper’s staff didn’t appear as authentic as it might have, the US Treasury chief found an alternative: Ray's Country Smokehouse-Grill in Gastonia, a city of about 80,000 in the south-central part of the state. Ray’s is very much not a franchisee of a national chain. Located in a small single-story commercial property, it advertises old-school “pit-cooked” barbecue.