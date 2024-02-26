WTO Ministerial Conference: G-33 Countries Keen On Progress For Agri Talks
Trade negotiations on agriculture will be of focus for the G-33 grouping of developing nations as the 13th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
The Indian delegation, which is a part of the grouping, had previously also indicated that it seeks a permanent solution to public stock-holding limits placed on developing countries.
Contrary to its name, the G-33 is a grouping with 48 member countries, with notable members like India, China, Indonesia and Türkiye. Ahead of the discussions, the G-33 released a statement at the request of the delegation of Indonesia on Sunday.
The countries have called upon all the WTO members to achieve "progress" on agriculture talks and move the needle on the public-stockholding limits at MC13.
The public stockholding of food grains is the longest pending issue at the WTO and dates back to 2002, NDTV Profit had previously reported. It pertains to the public procurement and storage of grains at subsidised rates, which is seen as a distortion of global agricultural trade.
"We also regret serious lack of progress in agriculture trade negotiations, including to fulfil the outstanding mandates of previous Ministerial Conferences," the statement reads. "Progress is key to restore trust between Members and preserve the credibility of the WTO."
In the past, India has invoked the peace clause, which allows existing programmes of developing countries against legal challenges if their support towards grains was above the limit of 10% of the value of production for developing countries.
The grouping urged members to "agree and adopt a decision on Special Safeguard Mechanism (SSM)" as it is a measure against major import surges or sudden price declines.
Citing the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the G-33 expressed concern that an estimated 600 million people would become chronically undernourished in 2030, and hunger would increase significantly in Africa by 2030, according to the statement.
The vast majority of the G-33 members recognise the critical importance of public stockholding for food security purposes for developing country members, including least-developed countries and the net food-importing developing countries, in meeting the food and livelihood security, as well as rural development imperative, including supporting low income or resource-poor producers, according to the statement.