WTO Ministerial Conference: G-33 Countries Keen On Progress For Agri Talks

Trade negotiations on agriculture will be of focus for the G-33 grouping of developing nations as the 13th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Indian delegation, which is a part of the grouping, had previously also indicated that it seeks a permanent solution to public stock-holding limits placed on developing countries.

Contrary to its name, the G-33 is a grouping with 48 member countries, with notable members like India, China, Indonesia and Türkiye. Ahead of the discussions, the G-33 released a statement at the request of the delegation of Indonesia on Sunday.

The countries have called upon all the WTO members to achieve "progress" on agriculture talks and move the needle on the public-stockholding limits at MC13.

The public stockholding of food grains is the longest pending issue at the WTO and dates back to 2002, NDTV Profit had previously reported. It pertains to the public procurement and storage of grains at subsidised rates, which is seen as a distortion of global agricultural trade.