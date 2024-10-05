NDTV ProfitGlobal EconomicsWTO Leadership Race Kicks Off Next Week, Earlier Than Usual
ADVERTISEMENT

WTO Leadership Race Kicks Off Next Week, Earlier Than Usual

A monthlong appointment process will begin Oct. 8, and then each candidate has until Feb. 8 to lobby WTO member countries for support.

05 Oct 2024, 12:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A logo stands on the wall outside the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, March 2, 2020. The Geneva-based trade body said in a statement Friday that the chair of its General Council, Petter Ølberg of Norway, “detected convergence to initiate the appointment process for the next director-general earlier than anticipated.” Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg</p></div>
A logo stands on the wall outside the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, March 2, 2020. The Geneva-based trade body said in a statement Friday that the chair of its General Council, Petter Ølberg of Norway, “detected convergence to initiate the appointment process for the next director-general earlier than anticipated.” Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The process to select the next leader of the World Trade Organization is kicking off earlier than usual, with the appointment of candidates opening up next week and the campaign period set to end in early February.

The Geneva-based trade body said in a statement Friday that the chair of its General Council, Petter Ølberg of Norway, “detected convergence to initiate the appointment process for the next director-general earlier than anticipated.”

The statement didn’t mention current WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala by name, though a spokesman said last month that she’s seeking another four-year term after hers expires Aug. 31 next year.

A monthlong appointment process will begin Oct. 8, and then each candidate has until Feb. 8 to lobby WTO member countries for support.

According to WTO procedures, the appointment process is supposed to start nine months before the director-general’s term expires, meaning this one is beginning about two months early.

ALSO READ

India Flags High Trade Deficit With China At WTO Policy Review Meet
Opinion
India Flags High Trade Deficit With China At WTO Policy Review Meet
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT