Charting the Global Economy: US Jobs Surge; Taiwan Earthquake Impact

Since taking the reins in December, Argentina’s President Javier Milei has cut federal aid for local governments, devalued the peso, announced plans to terminate 70,000 state jobs and done away with price controls. But for all the economic pain that his “shock therapy” has unleashed on Argentines — annual inflation has soared to 276% — voter support is little changed from when he ascended to office. Now, Milei, who won with 56% of the vote in November, is in a race against time to bring inflation back down and hold on to that popularity.