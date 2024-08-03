Charting The Global Economy: Top Central Banks Differ On Rates

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 114,000 — one of the weakest prints since the pandemic — and job growth was revised lower in the prior two months. The unemployment rate unexpectedly climbed for a fourth month to 4.3%, triggering a closely watched recession indicator and hammering stocks. The weak report fueled fears the Fed has already waited too long to lower interest rates, but policymakers are unlikely to respond with a jumbo-sized cut in September that might signal alarm.