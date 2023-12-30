Charting the Global Economy: Maritime Attacks Drive Up Costs

Half of the container-ship fleet that regularly transits the Red Sea and Suez Canal is avoiding the route now because of the threat of attacks, according to new industry data. The tally compiled by Flexport Inc. shows 299 vessels with a combined capacity to carry 4.3 million containers have either changed course or plan to. That’s about double the number from a week ago and equates to about 18% of global capacity. Diverted voyages are more costly and may lead to higher prices for consumers on everything from sneakers to food to oil if the longer journeys persist.