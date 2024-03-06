U.S. Urges Allies To Squeeze China Further On Chip Technology

Dutch officials also hope that Germany will join the export control group, according to the people, and the Biden administration is pushing for an agreement before the G7 summit in June. Berlin last year mulled over whether to restrict exports of chip chemicals to China, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is slated to visit China in April, has not yet taken a stance on the issue, according to the person. Scholz’s deputy Robert Habeck, meanwhile, is visiting the US this week and will meet Raimondo during his trip.