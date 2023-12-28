U.S. Treasuries Jump As Another Smooth Auction Boosts Confidence

Rates on five- to 30-year Treasuries declined by at least 10 basis points on the day, after an auction of five-year notes fared better than expected. The $58 billion sale was awarded at 3.801% — the lowest since May — after trading at 3.815% immediately prior to the auction, and mostly in excess of 3.86% since the sale was announced last week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries slumped to 3.79%, a rate last seen in July.