US Shelter Inflation Slows After Surprise Jump Caused Confusion
(Bloomberg) -- A key measure of US shelter inflation moderated in February, apparently resolving a disconnect that puzzled analysts the month before.
Owners’ equivalent rent, the largest individual component of the US consumer price index, advanced by 0.4% last month following January’s 0.6% increase. That was roughly in line with another important component of the index — rent of primary residence — after an unusual divergence between the two in the January report.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics caused confusion after the January release when one of its employees emailed a group of analysts suggesting the surprise pop in OER was due to changes in the way underlying source data were weighted. That created some concern that the divergence would persist in the coming months.
