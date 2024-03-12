NDTV ProfitGlobal EconomicsUS Shelter Inflation Slows After Surprise Jump Caused Confusion
ADVERTISEMENT

US Shelter Inflation Slows After Surprise Jump Caused Confusion

A key measure of US shelter inflation moderated in February, apparently resolving a disconnect that puzzled analysts the month before.

12 Mar 2024, 08:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
US Shelter Inflation Slows After Surprise Jump Caused Confusion

(Bloomberg) -- A key measure of US shelter inflation moderated in February, apparently resolving a disconnect that puzzled analysts the month before.

Owners’ equivalent rent, the largest individual component of the US consumer price index, advanced by 0.4% last month following January’s 0.6% increase. That was roughly in line with another important component of the index — rent of primary residence — after an unusual divergence between the two in the January report.

US Shelter Inflation Slows After Surprise Jump Caused Confusion

The Bureau of Labor Statistics caused confusion after the January release when one of its employees emailed a group of analysts suggesting the surprise pop in OER was due to changes in the way underlying source data were weighted. That created some concern that the divergence would persist in the coming months.

WATCH: The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.4% from January, according to government data out Tuesday. Michael McKee reports.Source: Bloomberg
WATCH: The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.4% from January, according to government data out Tuesday. Michael McKee reports.Source: Bloomberg

Read More: US CPI Email to ‘Super Users’ Was a Mistake, BLS Official Says

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT