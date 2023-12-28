NDTV ProfitGlobal EconomicsUS Initial Jobless Claims Rise To 218,000, More Than Estimated
ADVERTISEMENT

US Initial Jobless Claims Rise To 218,000, More Than Estimated

Initial applications for US unemployment benefits increased in the week leading up to Christmas, while remaining at a level that is consistent with a resilient labor market.

28 Dec 2023, 09:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A job seeker hands a resume to a representative during a career fair in New York.
A job seeker hands a resume to a representative during a career fair in New York.

(Bloomberg) -- Initial applications for US unemployment benefits increased in the week leading up to Christmas, while remaining at a level that is consistent with a resilient labor market.

First-time claims rose by 12,000 to 218,000 in the week ended Dec. 23. The figures tend to be volatile around the holidays. The four-week moving average, which offers a clearer picture of the trend, was little changed at 212,000 last week, the lowest since late October.

US Initial Jobless Claims Rise To 218,000, More Than Estimated

Continuing applications, a proxy for the number of people collecting unemployment benefits, rose to 1.88 million the week prior.

Despite last week’s increase, first-time applications for unemployment benefits remain near historical lows, adding to evidence that companies are reluctant to pare headcounts against a backdrop of steady demand.

Thursday’s claims data precede the government’s monthly jobs report at the end of next week. Economists forecast a still-healthy 170,000 increase in December payrolls, consistent with resilient labor demand that has been key in powering the economy.

WATCH: “Companies are very closely guarding their workers,” FS Investments Chief US Economist Lara Rhame says while reacting to the latest US jobless claims report.Source: Bloomberg
WATCH: “Companies are very closely guarding their workers,” FS Investments Chief US Economist Lara Rhame says while reacting to the latest US jobless claims report.Source: Bloomberg

Such job growth reinforces some forecasts that Federal Reserve officials, after almost two years of aggressive interest-rate hikes, will be successful achieving a soft landing for the economy — where they manage to tame inflation while avoiding a surge in unemployment.

So far, the job market has proved durable while inflation is slowly getting closer to the central bank’s 2% target.

On an unadjusted basis, initial claims increased by 31,570 to 272,610. California, Missouri and New Jersey led the advance, while claims fell the most in Texas. The figures for California and Texas were estimated.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

(Adds graphic)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT