Rishi Sunak’s Aim For ‘Global Britain’ Trade Deals Fading After Brexit

“The UK officially left the European Union four years ago. The evidence on the impact of Brexit to date is mixed. Migration has held up significantly better than expected, reflecting a shift in composition away from EU arrivals and toward non-EU ones. But trade flows have weakened, and GDP appears to have been growing somewhat more slowly. Where to from here? We still think that the hit from Brexit will continue to be a slow burn, though it looks like the total cost will be lower than our initial estimates. Our forecasts assume the UK economy will be 3% smaller by 2030 than it would have been as part of the single market.”