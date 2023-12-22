U.K. Economy Shrinks In Third Quarter, Raising Risk Of Recession
(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, raising the possibility that Britain is already in a recession.
Revised figures Friday showed GDP dropped 0.1% from the second quarter, a downgrade from the zero growth initially estimated. Economists had expected the second estimate to be unchanged.
The ONS also downgraded its GDP figure for the second quarter, saying there was no growth compared to the 0.2% expansion in output previously estimated.
The revision to the third quarter puts the UK at risk of a technical recession — two quarters of falling GDP — or an even longer slump. Output fell 0.3% in October on a month-on-month basis, putting the economy on track to shrink in the fourth quarter unless it manages to recover lost ground in November and December.
Currently private-sector economists and the Bank of England expect GDP to be flat this quarter, capping off a lackluster year for the UK economy.
The figures could increase the pressure on the BOE to pivot to interest-rate cuts sooner as momentum in the economy dwindles. Last week Governor Andrew Bailey insisted that “there is still some way to go” in the fight against inflation even as evidence grows of the impact rate rises are having on the economy.
The UK has managed to narrowly avoid a recession in recent years despite the worst cost-of-living crisis in generations and the pain caused by the surge in interest rates. However, lower-than-expected inflation and growing market expectations of the BOE shifting to cuts as soon as May could help to support the economy in 2024.
There was better news on retail sales, which rose a stronger-than-forecast 1.3% in November from October, separate data show.
“The medium-term outlook for the UK economy is far more optimistic than these numbers suggest,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. “We’ve seen inflation fall again this week, and the OBR expects the measures in the Autumn Statement, including the largest business tax cut in modern British history and tax cuts for 29 million working people, will deliver the largest boost to potential growth on record.”
