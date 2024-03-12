Trading U.S. Inflation Is Muddying Bond Market’s Auction Gameplan

All eyes are on February’s consumer-price index, to be released at 8:30 a.m. Washington time Tuesday, arguably the most significant report left before the Fed meets next week. Treasuries are coming off two months of losses, and traders are on high alert for a repeat of four weeks ago, when a surprisingly sticky CPI figure battered bonds. After the economy was wracked by the highest inflation in decades, investors have been pleasantly surprised by how quickly it’s receded, so last month was a rude awakening.