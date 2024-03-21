Three Fed Rate Cuts In 2024 Easier Said Than Done, Says Analyst
There is not enough movement towards the 2% inflation target to justify rate cuts, Geoffrey Dennis says.
Chair Jerome Powell will find it difficult to time the three rate cuts projected in the latest US Federal Reserve policy statement, according to an emerging markets commentator.
The election calendar in the U.S. does not leave much space for accommodating the three rate cuts seen on the dot plot, Geoffrey Dennis told NDTV Profit on Thursday. Dates for the Federal Open Market Committee's November meeting are in close proximity to the presidential election.
"(The) Fed will not want to start rate cuts just before the elections or just after the elections," Dennis said. "So, they will have to start thinking of cutting rates in June or July, which still seems quite early."
After its March meeting, the FOMC retained interest rates at 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected. The surprise was the central bank sticking to its forecast for three rate cuts this year even when traders were expecting only two.
Powell did say he was looking for confirmation that inflation is moving closer to the 2% target. While inflation has eased over the past year, it remains elevated, the FOMC said in a statement.
There is not enough movement towards the 2% inflation target to justify rate cuts. All prices have broken out of their recent tight-trading ranges and that could spur inflation not just in the U.S. but across the world, according to Dennis.
Dovish Fed Good For India
While it remains to be seen how the Fed will go about three rate cuts, indications to this end will be beneficial to the emerging markets, Dennis said. "It's a good day for (the) EMs because you're getting classic signs that pull people back to (the) EMs — weaker dollar, lower bond yields, risk assets doing well in the U.S."
Suman Bannerjee, chief investment officer at Hedonova, concurred. "Lower U.S. rates often steer capital towards high-yield emerging markets like India, making them more attractive for international investors," he said. "Such rate adjustments might also weaken the US dollar, enhancing the competitiveness of Indian exports and benefiting the economy."
Bannerjee underscored that the Fed commentary could act as a "sentiment amplifier" for the Indian markets, which are currently facing correction in light of regulatory disruption.
"The level of 4.335% on (the) 10-year (US) treasury yields remains crucial for the bulls," Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives and research at Samco Securities, said. "The moment yields start trending above this level, we might see a deeper correction in Indian markets."
The tug of war between the foreign institutional investors and the domestic institutional investors is likely to come to a head, with the former eventually becoming buyers, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. "This will be positive for large caps in banking, telecom, capital goods and automobiles."
As of 11:44 am, the NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex were trading 1% higher, with their constituents adding Rs 1.6 lakh crore and Rs 1.17 lakh crore to their market value respectively.