Three Fed Rate Cuts In 2024 Easier Said Than Done, Says Analyst

Chair Jerome Powell will find it difficult to time the three rate cuts projected in the latest US Federal Reserve policy statement, according to an emerging markets commentator.

The election calendar in the U.S. does not leave much space for accommodating the three rate cuts seen on the dot plot, Geoffrey Dennis told NDTV Profit on Thursday. Dates for the Federal Open Market Committee's November meeting are in close proximity to the presidential election.

"(The) Fed will not want to start rate cuts just before the elections or just after the elections," Dennis said. "So, they will have to start thinking of cutting rates in June or July, which still seems quite early."

After its March meeting, the FOMC retained interest rates at 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected. The surprise was the central bank sticking to its forecast for three rate cuts this year even when traders were expecting only two.

Powell did say he was looking for confirmation that inflation is moving closer to the 2% target. While inflation has eased over the past year, it remains elevated, the FOMC said in a statement.

There is not enough movement towards the 2% inflation target to justify rate cuts. All prices have broken out of their recent tight-trading ranges and that could spur inflation not just in the U.S. but across the world, according to Dennis.