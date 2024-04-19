Slower U.S. Fed Pivot Weakens Rate-Cut Bets Across Emerging Asia

Traders are pricing around 15-basis points of easing from the Bank of Thailand over the next six months, down from expectations at the end of March for nearly 50 basis points, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. “In our view, the hawkish tone at BOT’s April meeting and later Fed cuts have reduced the chance of a BOT rate cut in June,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Danny Suwanapruti wrote in an April 11 note. They are penciling in only two quarter-point cuts in the second half of the year, cooling from earlier expectations of a cumulative 75-basis point reduction.