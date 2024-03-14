Russia Goes To Vote With War Economy Lifting Living Standards

A big and persistent source of economic worry for the Kremlin remains rapid price growth that eats into Russians’ incomes. While that’s not fading, salaries are increasing faster, driven by massive government spending and the labor shortage. Average monthly wages in 2023 reached more than 74,000 rubles ($814), about 30% higher than two years ago. Before last year, Russia had not seen an increase in real disposable income of more than 5% for many years.