How Yemen's Houthi Attacks Are Hurting the Global Supply Chain

Mohammed Hatem: The Houthis on their side they are not deterred by any attacks, by strikes, by the warning, by the UN Security Council resolution. And they are determined to continue these attacks on the ships. They said, these ships are bound to Israel and we will try to stop them. But the Americans and the international community consider what the Houthis are doing is not an attack on the Israeli ships, but attack on the international trade, because they have touched the nerves of the economy, of the international community, and I think the international committee has responded to this, and the response has been also gradually, you know, it’s not — but with this determination of the Houthis to continue, and they’re firing attacks and now they are attacking, we will see more and more escalation. And I think maybe the Americans, they will escalate along with their allies, further in the future. And then maybe it will develop into a sort of killing maybe Houthi leaders, massive operations or massive strikes. And I think we are likely to see a long-term conflict that will not, that is not going to end soon.