Powell’s Silence Frustrates Markets As Post-Covid Economy Shifts
The Fed chief has been reluctant to make a call on how the U.S. economy has changed since the pandemic.
(Bloomberg) --
The pandemic is still writing the story of our economy right now,” he told House lawmakers March 6. “We should just be prepared to be surprised with the next chapter.”
And economic projections for the long haul from Powell and his fellow Fed policymakers offer a picture of not much having changed despite the supply-chain, labor and geopolitical shocks of recent years.
Central banks serve as a nation’s economic narrator, offering descriptions of economic trends and explaining why their policy fits the contours of a particular moment. The lack of an overview from the Fed on why US growth has proven resilient to high interest rates sows volatility, as investors have to guess how they will respond. Rate volatility makes it hard for households and businesses to plan.
At Optimax, even salary hikes and a profit-sharing plan that distributes 25% of profits to employees hasn’t been able to lure enough workers. “
For many investors, the economy looks more inflationary for the long haul, requiring higher interest rates. Futures trading suggests about a 3.5% benchmark Fed rate in a few years’ time — a full percentage point more than Fed policymakers’ latest long-run forecast, which is set to be updated at the March 19-20 policy meeting.
In the past, Fed guidance helped to shape expectations. When economic growth picked up in the 1990s, then-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan highlighted a structural acceleration in productivity that meant inflation risks had diminished.
Today, Powell can call upon enormous resources in gauging what the post-pandemic shocks mean for the US economy. The Fed Board has two divisions that make domestic and international economic forecasts, as well as a policy strategy unit, in Washington. There were more than 700 full-time equivalent staff members for 2023, with a $202 million budget.
Still, there are big risks for a central bank coming to grand conclusions after an economic hurricane like the pandemic and the billions of dollars in fiscal and monetary policy support that followed it.
Fed officials still have scars from saying in 2021 that inflation was mainly a phenomenon of transitory supply-chain clogs, only to see it broaden out and exceed almost everyone’s expectations thereafter.
Today, declaring that the economy can sustain a faster pace of growth thanks to a new investment boom could risk being read as an endorsement of President Joe Biden’s policies, with the November election looming. Alternatively, stating that the US is now in for higher inflation and interest-rate settings for the long haul could play into Republican arguments. Powell saw the political sensitivity first-hand this month when he
Lou Crandall, the chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC, says that staying away from a conclusive view of structural economic changes “strikes me as absolutely the right way to run policy.”
“At a time when trends are evolving faster than your expectations, it would be hard to be definitive about what this means for policy,” Crandall says.
Julia Coronado, partner at MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC: “We are in the middle of something that’s still incredibly difficult and volatile” to forecast.
--With assistance from Edward Bolingbroke and Alex Tribou.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.