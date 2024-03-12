Pentagon’s $850 Billion Budget Would Tap U.S. Stockpiles To Arm Taiwan

The budget calls for expanding anti-ship capabilities to “help us to neutralize the enemy’s strategy” to deny US forces and ships access to the Pacific. The services are pursuing development of the ship-destroying Standard Missile-6, an anti-ship cruise missile built by Lockheed Martin Corp. and a Maritime Strike Tomahawk from RTX Corp. to fire from US subs. The Navy bought the first 50 anti-ship Tomahawks this year and wants to buy 342 through fiscal 2028.