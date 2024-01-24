China To Cut Bank Reserve Ratio In Bid To Boost Growth, Markets
China will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks in early February to unleash more money and help the economy, according to People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng.
(Bloomberg) -- China will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks in early February to unleash more money and help the economy, according to People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng.
The 0.5 percentage-point cut to the ratio, or the amount of cash that banks have to keep in reserve, on February 5 will provide 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in long-term liquidity to the market, Pan said during a briefing with the press Wednesday.
It’s rare for the central bank governor to pre-empt a RRR cut by revealing it in a press conference. Usually the State Council, China’s cabinet, will hint at the move first, and then the PBOC will follow with an announcement via its website. But his remarks come amid mounting disappointment with the government’s response to ongoing concerns about the economy. Sentiment is dire and Chinese and Hong Kong stocks have lost more than $6 trillion in market value since a 2021 peak.
“Announcing an RRR cut in advance suggests there’s no other effective tools available to stem the market rout,” said Shen Meng, managing director at Beijing-based Chanson & Co.
Still, market reaction has been mixed, with analysts seeing the move more to smooth liquidity ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday. Any broader impact on economy may be limited.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index extended its gains to 4.7% on Wednesday after Pan spoke. The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds slipped one basis point to 2.49%, while the yuan was little changed in both onshore and overseas trading.
Lowering the RRR frees up liquidity so banks can extend loans to customers and buy more bonds to support economic growth. The central bank cut the RRR twice in 2023, with the last reduction taking place in September.
“An RRR cut helps sentiment in the sense that the action seems more decisive,” said Kevin Net, head of Asian equities at Tocqueville Finance SA. “But some investors may use this as an exit opportunity if there is such short-term market rebound — unless there are more policies to address structural issues that those with the property market.”
Pan said the central bank will have more room this year to support the economy through monetary policy as the Federal Reserve moves away from raising interest rates. Fed policy has shown signs of a pivot recently and the divergence in policies between the world’s two largest economies will narrow in 2024, he added.
“This will expand space for China’s monetary policy operations,” Pan told reporters, adding that the central bank continues to monitor the Fed.
Pan also told reporters that the nation’s financial risks are manageable overall, and that the central bank will step up counter-cyclical adjustments. He said the PBOC will keep the yuan at a reasonable “equilibrium” level and ensure there is a balanced amount of credit. The yuan’s exchange rate will continue to be mainly determined by market, Pan added.
Concerns about yuan volatility and uncertainty over when the Fed will start cutting rates had limited the room policymakers had to support the economy. Lenders are experiencing record-low net interest margins as well, so they may need more time to reduce their funding costs before being able to absorb the impact of lower borrowing rates.
--With assistance from Zhu Lin, Wenjin Lv and Tian Chen.
(Updates with additional context and details from the press conference.)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.