China To Cut Bank Reserve Ratio In Bid To Boost Growth, Markets

It’s rare for the central bank governor to pre-empt a RRR cut by revealing it in a press conference. Usually the State Council, China’s cabinet, will hint at the move first, and then the PBOC will follow with an announcement via its website. But his remarks come amid mounting disappointment with the government’s response to ongoing concerns about the economy. Sentiment is dire and Chinese and Hong Kong stocks have lost more than $6 trillion in market value since a 2021 peak.