Oil Set For Biggest Weekly Gain In Months On Conflicts, Stimulus
(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped — but was still heading for the biggest weekly gain since October — as lower US stockpiles and the prospect of more government stimulus in China helped propel crude out of its recent range.
Global benchmark Brent traded near $82 a barrel after jumping 3% in the previous session in an breakout from the range it had been stuck in so far this year. The global benchmark topped its key 200-day moving average for the first time since November.
The backdrop to crude’s advance has been elevated tensions in the Middle East, with the US striking Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to force them to halt attacks on commercial shipping. Elsewhere, drone attacks on refineries in Russia endangered crude flows as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Oil has gained more than 6% in January, with additional support from the unexpectedly large draw in US inventories and efforts by Chinese policymakers to shore up the economy. Still, many traders remain cautious given prospects for robust supplies from non-OPEC producers, as well as slower demand growth in major importers including India.
“Oil prices remain supported, above all by geopolitical risks,” Commerzank AG anlaysts including Barbara Lambrecht said in a note.
In Yemen, the Houthi rebels have vowed to press on with their campaign of targeting ships, prompting many vessel owners to avoid the Red Sea in favor of longer detours. Still, Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, said it wouldn’t be deterred, and will continue to send tankers via the waterway.
There’s been a marked widening in some of crude’s closely watched timespreads, signaling tighter conditions. Brent’s three-month spread has gapped out to about $1.25 a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern. That’s up from a differential of just 16 cents a barrel at the start of the month.
