Japan’s Softer Economic Rebound Still Keeps BOJ Hike In Play

The rebound in the economy was widely expected by economists after GDP contracted in the first three months of the year. Manufacturing during the period was undermined by a large earthquake northwest of Tokyo on New Year’s Day and disruptions to auto output as a safety certification scandal forced some companies to temporarily shutter factory lines.

Concerns over cost of living and consumer demand will be on the minds of politicians vying to become Japan’s next prime minister. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Sept. 27 leadership election is all but certain to determine Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s successor due to the party’s dominance in parliament.

Toshimitsu Motegi, currently LDP secretary general and one of several candidates running in the party race, said last week he will compile an economic package if he wins the vote. Shinjiro Koizumi, one of the frontrunners in the leadership race, has also pledged to unveil a package should he become premier.

With the likelihood that demand from China and the US may cool as economic growth slows, Japan’s consumer spending will be critical going forward, Minami said.

“Consumer spending may get stronger as wages are starting to rise,” he said. “At the same time, a recent rise in prices for rice and food may keep households in a saving mode.”

Japan’s economy is expected to continue expanding this quarter, with economists looking for an annualized growth rate of 1.7%, according to the median estimate in a survey by Bloomberg last month. The pace would be well above the 1% that the central bank considers to be the top end of a range for the nation’s potential growth rate. That indicates that economists expect inflationary pressure to persist as the BOJ keeps policy rates at the lowest level among major peers even after two rate hikes earlier this year.

The central bank will conclude its next policy meeting on Sept. 20, with the focus likely to fall on the prospects for another rate increase in October or December after the latest hike to 0.25% in July.

