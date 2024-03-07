Japan’s Wage Gains Beat Consensus In Runup To March BOJ Meeting
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese wage growth accelerated to the fastest clip since June, bolstering the case for the Bank of Japan to end its negative interest rate in the near term.
Nominal cash earnings for workers rose 2% in January from the previous year, accelerating from a revised 0.8% increase in December, the labor ministry said Thursday. The result outpaced economists’ consensus estimate of 1.2% growth.
Other measures in the report also pointed to underlying strength in the wage trend, as the gap with inflation narrows. Real wages continued to fall, but the drop of 0.6% was smaller than forecast and the slowest decline in a year.
The data come as annual wage negotiations between management and labor representatives reach a peak, with the initial results from Japan’s biggest union federation expected next week. The BOJ is monitoring wage trends closely for signs that a virtuous cycle linking higher pay with demand-led price gains is emerging.
That’s a precondition for the bank to end its negative interest rate policy, a move most economists expect to see this month or next. The bank’s next decision is due March 19.
Central bank officials are getting more confident over the strength of wage growth, according to people familiar with the matter, a development that supports the view among traders and economists that the BOJ will scrap its negative interest rate in March or April.
Read more: BOJ Is Said to Gain Confidence in Wage Growth Before Rate Call
“A March shift is more likely, because the way the BOJ has been trying to get the market to factor in a rate hike has been abrupt since the January meeting,” said Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute. “If the BOJ misses the timing of the current upturn in prices and wages, it won’t find an opportunity to revise its policy.”
In Thursday’s report, data for full-time workers that avoid sampling problems and exclude bonuses and overtime pay also showed growth of 2%, an indication that one of the key trend indicators remains firm. While the figure slowed from 2.1% in December it has stayed at or above the 2% threshold for five months.
Recent anecdotal evidence also suggests wage growth in the coming fiscal year will be stronger than last year. The BOJ said in its January outlook report that upward pressure on wages is seen intensifying as labor market conditions continue to tighten.
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
“Our view is that the bar is high for the BOJ. Before it considers shifting policy, we think it will want to confirm wage growth will keep its brisk pace ”
— Taro Kimura, economist
For the full report, click here.
Japan’s chronic labor shortage is one of the factors driving the wage gains alongside inflation. The nation’s unemployment rate edged down to 2.4% in January, the lowest since early 2020. An indicator of demand showed there were 127 jobs for every 100 applicants that month.
One of the key questions is whether this year’s wage talks will result in pay increases that outpace inflation, an outcome that would likely kindle more robust consumer demand. A leading indicator for national consumer price trends picked up to 2.5% in February, putting pressure on shoppers. Household spending data to be released Friday are expected to show outlays fell from year earlier levels for an 11th straight month in January.
The Japanese government has dedicated itself to maintaining salary growth to ensure a complete break from deflation after decades of stagnation following the burst of the nation’s asset price bubble more than 30 years ago.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has personally lobbied executives for large wage increases, as he seeks to mollify consumers frustrated over persistent inflation. His government has implemented a number of measures to that end, including tax breaks for companies that raise wages.
The premier reportedly plans to meet with business leaders and union leaders next week for a final push.
UA Zensen, a labor union consisting of over 1.8 million members from sectors including retail and restaurants, is expected to unveil the results of its negotiations Thursday morning.
Rengo, Japan’s largest labor union federation, will follow that in the afternoon with the average demands made by its unions. A year ago, that average was 4.49%, and the ultimate tally for increases wound up at 3.58%. Stronger demands from unions this year will bode well for the initial collated results of wage talks due for release on March 15.
Speculation over the BOJ move is at a fever pitch, with overnight swaps that signal rate expectations swinging sharply after every new comment or piece of data. BOJ board member Hajime Takata hinted last week at the possibility of an early shift, stating that the bank’s price target is finally in sight.
Former Director Kazuo Momma predicted a rate increase won’t come until April, after the bank reviews more data. Governor Kazuo Ueda maintained a neutral position after the G-20 gathering in Sao Paulo last week, indicating that he would scrutinize data for confirmation of a virtuous wage-price cycle.
