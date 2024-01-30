Here’s What China Is Doing To Boost Economy, Rescue Markets

Policymakers are considering using about 2 trillion yuan, mainly from the offshore accounts of Chinese state-owned enterprises, as part of a stabilization fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link, Bloomberg reported. They have also earmarked at least 300 billion yuan of local funds to invest in onshore shares through China Securities Finance Corp. or Central Huijin Investment Ltd. A day earlier, Premier Li Qiang asked authorities to take more “forceful” measures to stabilize the stock market and investor confidence. His request came after the CSI 300 Index touched a five-year low.