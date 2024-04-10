Global EconomicsGoldman Sachs Changes U.S. Fed Call To Two Cuts In 2024 From Three
ADVERTISEMENT
Goldman Sachs Changes U.S. Fed Call To Two Cuts In 2024 From Three
Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are forecasting two Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year instead of three after Wednesday’s report showing consumer prices rose more than estimated in March.
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Federal Reserve officials left U.S. interest rates unchanged in August and stuck with a plan to gradually lift borrowing costs amid strong growth that backs bets for a hike in September. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are forecasting two Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year instead of three after Wednesday’s report showing consumer prices rose more than estimated in March.
(Bloomberg) -- Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are forecasting two Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year instead of three after Wednesday’s report showing consumer prices rose more than estimated in March.
The economists, who previously expected cuts in June, September and December, now see them in July and November.
“We think the Committee will need to see the string of three firmer inflation prints from January to March balanced by a longer series of softer prints in subsequent months,” the economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote.